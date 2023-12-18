Sheikh Hassan Khan Becomes First Man From Kerala To Climb Mount Vinson In Antarctica

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Sheikh Hassan Khan, a native of Pathanamthitta, has become the first man from Kerala to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica. He is also an officer in the finance department at Kerala Secretariat. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated him and wrote a note on social media about his achievement.

Sheikh Hassan Khan is on an expedition to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents to raise awareness about climate change. Mount Vinson was the fifth peak he conquered as part of this.

Chief Minister's social media post:

Congratulations to Sheikh Hassan Khan of Pathanamthitta, who not only scaled the pinnacle of Mount Vinson in Antarctica but also made Kerala famous worldwide. Sheikh Hassan, an officer in the Finance Department of the Secretariat, is the first Malayali to climb Mount Vinson.

He is on an expedition to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents as part of efforts to create global awareness about climate change and create discussion about the challenges it poses. Mount Vinson is the fifth peak to be conquered by Sheikh Hassan Khan. Sheikh Hassan Khan's determination to undertake the arduous mountain-climbing task to raise global debate on climate change is admirable. We wish him all the best in these expeditionary endeavors.



