'Always Perform With Detachment': Vin Diesel Quotes Bhagavad Gita In 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video of Hollywood Actor Vin Diesel is going hugely viral where he quotes from the Bhagavad Gita in his new film, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk'. In the scene, Diesel is seen advising Joe Alwyn, who plays the role of 19-year-old private Billy Lynn, that he should 'Always perform with detachment, any action you must do. And surrender all actions to me'.

He goes to tell Alwyn that this is what Lord Krishna told the warrior Arjuna when he was hesitating the night before the great battle of Mahabharata. When Alwyn asks about Krishna, Diesel calls him an avatar of Vishnu, the supreme deity.



Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee, renowned for his exceptional vision in films like 'Life of Pi' (2012), brings his creative brilliance to the adaptation of the widely-acclaimed and bestselling novel, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk'. The narrative unfolds through the perspective of 19-year-old private Billy Lynn (portrayed by Joe Alwyn), a member of Bravo Squad.



Lynn and his comrades achieve hero status following a challenging battle in Iraq, leading to their temporary return home for a victory tour. The film employs a series of flashbacks to unveil the truth behind the harrowing events, effectively contrasting the harsh realities of war with the skewed perceptions of heroism prevalent in America.



The star-studded cast includes Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel, and Steve Martin.