Samosas to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian Snacks for Christmas Eve Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Combining traditional Indian appetisers with a festive spin may result in a one-of-a-kind and delectable buffet for a Christmas Eve gathering. Here are seven Indian delicacies that will complement your party.

These crispy, triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat make for a popular and delicious snack.

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in yogurt and spices, then grilled or baked, offer a flavorful and vegetarian-friendly option.

Assorted veggies like onions, potatoes, and spinach dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until crispy are perfect finger foods.

Marinated chicken pieces cooked in a tandoor or oven on skewers, offering a flavorful non-vegetarian option.

This beloved street food consists of hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy mint water, tamarind chutney, potatoes, and chickpeas.

Pan-fried potato patties seasoned with spices, often served with chutneys and yoghurt, making them a crowd-pleasing snack.

Offer a chaat station with options like Bhel Puri (puffed rice with chutneys and veggies), Papdi Chaat (crispy dough wafers with toppings), or Dahi Puri.