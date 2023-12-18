Samosas to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian Snacks for Christmas Eve Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Combining traditional Indian appetisers with a festive spin may result in a one-of-a-kind and delectable buffet for a Christmas Eve gathering. Here are seven Indian delicacies that will complement your party.
Here are seven Indian snacks that can add a flavorful touch to your celebration.
These crispy, triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat make for a popular and delicious snack.
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in yogurt and spices, then grilled or baked, offer a flavorful and vegetarian-friendly option.
Assorted veggies like onions, potatoes, and spinach dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until crispy are perfect finger foods.
Marinated chicken pieces cooked in a tandoor or oven on skewers, offering a flavorful non-vegetarian option.
This beloved street food consists of hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy mint water, tamarind chutney, potatoes, and chickpeas.
Pan-fried potato patties seasoned with spices, often served with chutneys and yoghurt, making them a crowd-pleasing snack.
Offer a chaat station with options like Bhel Puri (puffed rice with chutneys and veggies), Papdi Chaat (crispy dough wafers with toppings), or Dahi Puri.
MENAFN18122023007385015968ID1107615697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.