Bengaluru: Scooty Worth Rs. 30,000 Faces Whopping Rs. 3.2 Lakh Penalty For Traffic Violations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The high quality cameras installed across the city captured the scooty, bearing the registration number KA 04 KF 9072 and owned by an individual named Mala, violating traffic rules a whopping 643 times. The violations reportedly included riding without a helmet and jumping traffic signals, showcasing the ignorance of road safety norms.

This extraordinary fine has raised eyebrows, especially considering that the price of the scooter itself falls within the range of 70 to 80 thousand rupees. The penalty of 3.22 lakh rupees, significantly surpassing the vehicle's value, serves as a stern reminder that technology-driven surveillance is a formidable tool in curbing traffic violations.



The RT Nagar area witnessed the record-breaking fine as the camera lenses caught the scooty violating rules consistently. The scooty, a common mode of transportation in the city, has become the centre of attention for its unprecedented accumulation of penalties.



It's notable that the fines were not limited to a single type of violation, indicating a comprehensive monitoring system that caught instances such as riding without protective gear and disobeying traffic signals.

