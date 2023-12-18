As Kerala Sees Rise In Covid Cases, Karnataka Health Minister Orders Senior Citizens To Wear Masks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday advised senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks. His remarks came after a rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala and other states.
The health minister told reporters in Kodagu, Karnataka, that there's no reason to fear. "We had a meeting to discuss what needs to be done, We will shortly release an advisory soon. Masks are required for persons over 60, those with cardiac issues, and those with concomitant conditions."
MENAFN18122023007385015968ID1107615694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.