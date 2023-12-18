               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
As Kerala Sees Rise In Covid Cases, Karnataka Health Minister Orders Senior Citizens To Wear Masks


12/18/2023 4:00:39 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday advised senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks. His remarks came after a rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala and other states.

The health minister told reporters in Kodagu, Karnataka, that there's no reason to fear. "We had a meeting to discuss what needs to be done, We will shortly release an advisory soon. Masks are required for persons over 60, those with cardiac issues, and those with concomitant conditions."

