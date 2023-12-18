NIA Launches Nationwide Operation Against Counterfeit Currency Network

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The NIA conducted one of the key raids in Karnataka's Bellary district, targeting an operation spearheaded by an individual identified as Mahender. Authorities found Mahender, operating from Bellary, with a fully equipped setup for producing counterfeit currency notes, including a printer in his residence. The illicit network, responsible for the production of counterfeit notes in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100, had been actively engaging in the illegal trade.

Rahul Tanaji, hailing from Maharashtra, emerged as the main accused of orchestrating the operations of this counterfeit currency syndicate. The method of operation of the gang involved accepting orders for fake currency notes via phone calls and subsequently printing them for distribution. The coordinated efforts of the NIA led to the seizure of substantial evidence, including note-making paper and a printing machine, shedding light on the sophistication of the counterfeit operation.



The NIA's raid resulted in the confiscation of fake currency notes, with reports indicating approximately 6,600 counterfeit notes. The NIA is actively pursuing legal action against the individuals involved in the successful raids, and a case has been filed at the NIA Bengaluru office. The investigation is expected to delve deeper into the network's connections, mode of operation, and potential links to other criminal activities.