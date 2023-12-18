In Pictures: Mouni Roy Looks HOT As She Takes A Swim In Racy Fringe Bikini

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mouni Roy took to her Instagram on Monday to share pictures as she takes a dip in the pool.
Mouni Roy is frequently spotted flaunting her stunning body and turning heads with her wardrobe choices, which frequently astound her fans.
The 'Gold' actress once again raised the temperature on Monday by posting photographs of herself swimming in a pool.
Mouni's pictures went viral as she posed with her hair damp at the pool's edge which made everyone's heart skip a beat.
In one, she gave a glimpse of her complete outfit which showed her dressed risquély in a white bikini with fringes and elaborate borderwork.
Sharing the pictures she wrote, "My dreams were all my own; I accounted for them to nobody; they were my refuge when annoyed , my dearest pleasure when free."
MENAFN18122023007385015968ID1107615692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.