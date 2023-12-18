Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7 Popular Lord Ram Temple In India To Visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ram Mandir holds significant cultural and religious importance in India. While there are many Ram Mandirs across the country, here are seven popular ones you might consider visiting:

Although primarily a Shiva temple, it's associated with Lord Rama's journey to Lanka. The temple has high religious significance and beautiful architecture.

This is the birthplace of Lord Rama, and the construction of the Ram Mandir here has been a focal point of Hindu faith. It holds immense historical and spiritual significance.



Situated on the banks of the Godavari River, this temple is believed to be where Lord Rama lived during his exile.

This temple in Jhandewalan is a popular spot for worshippers in the capital city and hosts celebrations during Ram Navami.

Orchha's Ram Raja Mandir is unique as Lord Rama is worshipped as a king here, rather than in a traditional temple setting.

Part of Hampi's UNESCO World Heritage site, this temple showcases remarkable architecture and is dedicated to Lord Rama.

Located in Ponda, Goa, this temple is dedicated to Lord Ramnath, another form of Lord Rama, and is known for its serene surroundings.