'What Does Mark Zuckerberg Know That We Don't?': Meta Boss' Secret Bunker In Hawaii Raises Eyebrows (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New revelations about Mark Zuckerberg's expansive compound in Hawaii, brought to light by an investigation from Wired, have sparked intrigue and fascination. The Meta founder's island retreat boasts unconventional features, including an underground bunker, a network of tree houses, and robust security measures. This in-depth examination of the compound reveals surprising details about its architecture, amenities, and the secretive atmosphere surrounding its construction.

Mark Zuckerberg's compound, located in Hawaii, consists of approximately 12 structures, ranging from guest houses to facilities dedicated to agriculture and ranching. The buildings collectively offer an astonishing "at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms," according to Wired's report, based on building plans and insights from an undisclosed source familiar with the development.

At the heart of the compound are two luxurious mansions, each equipped with extravagant features, including a gym, pools, sauna, hot tub, cold plunge, and a tennis court. However, the most intriguing aspect lies beneath the surface. The two primary residences are reportedly connected by a tunnel leading to a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter with living spaces, mechanical areas, and an escape hatch, resembling the structure of bomb shelters with reinforced concrete.

The entire compound is designed for self-sufficiency, featuring an 18-foot-tall water tank and pump system, along with extensive food production capabilities. The property is committed to conservation efforts, with a large portion dedicated to farming, ranching, open spaces, and wildlife preservation. Mark and Priscilla Zuckerberg, the property's owners, have emphasized their commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Ko'olau Ranch.

Adding a touch of whimsy to the estate, plans include a collection of 11 disk-shaped treehouses connected by rope bridges. This enchanting setup allows visitors to traverse among the treetops, creating a unique and harmonious connection with nature.

The compound's construction is shrouded in secrecy, with a 6-foot stone wall surrounding the 1,400-acre property. Wired reports strict confidentiality measures for the hundreds of workers involved, including non-disclosure agreements, restrictions on communication, and a prohibition on photography. Workers have reportedly faced termination for breaching these confidentiality protocols.

In response to the revelations, a spokesperson for the Zuckerberg family emphasized their commitment to preserving the ranch's natural beauty and contributing to the local community. The property's dedication to farming, conservation, and wildlife protection aligns with their vision for responsible land stewardship.

"Mark and Priscilla value the time their family spends at Ko'olau Ranch and in the local community and are committed to preserving the ranch's natural beauty. When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes. Under their care, less than one per cent of the overall land is developed with the vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces and wildlife preservation. This includes a large cattle ranching program, organic ginger and turmeric farms, a nursery dedicated to native plant restoration, and partnering with Kauai's foremost wildlife conservation experts to protect native birds and other endangered or threatened wildlife populations," the spokesperson told People in a statement.

According to Wired, hundreds of workers are transported to and from the site, strictly forbidden from disclosing any information about the property. These workers are prohibited from discussing the project, capturing photos, or engaging in communication with other teams on the premises. Instances of workers being terminated for violating the non-disclosure agreements have been reported.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on X claiming to be from Mark Zuckerberg's island retreat. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video.

Several users have also raised a question, with one stating "Mark Zuckerberg rushing to build a massive underground bunker! What does he know that we don't?"

"Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building a Hawaii compound with plans for an escape hatch, 'blind doors,' and an underground bunker. What is he so afraid of?" asked another user on X.

A third user asked, "What is Mark Zuckerberg preparing for in Hawaii? Why is he building a massive bunker?"

"Why is Mark Zuckerberg building a $100 million underground bunker with 15 ft armed robots in Hawaii? questioned a fourth user.