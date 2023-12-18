Samsung Heavy Ordered To Compensate $290 Mn Over Defects In LNG Carriers

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 18 (IANS) Samsung Heavy Industries, a South Korean shipbuilder, said on Monday it has been ordered by an arbitration centre in London to compensate $290 million to SK Shipping Co. over defects in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

In a regulatory filing, Samsung Heavy said the London arbitration center found that the shipbuilder is responsible for failing to fix the defects in the LNG carriers, reports Yonhap news agency.

Due to the defects, an affiliate of SK Shipping was forced to suspend operations of the LNG carriers, according to the filing.

Shares of Samsung Heavy dived 6.28 per cent to 7,460 won at one point in Monday trading.

