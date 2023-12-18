With Past Predictions Proven True, Bharat Mehra Says 'Dunki' To Soar Past Rs 1K Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is poised to continue his winning streak with his upcoming release, 'Dunki', directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani.

Following the resounding success of 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' earlier this year, 'Dunki' has created waves of anticipation among fans and critics alike.

The film is set for a spectacular worldwide release on December 21.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Khan and Hirani, a union that has left fans eagerly awaiting the magic they will create together on screen.

With an ensemble cast and a script that promises a roller-coaster ride and emotions packed with humour, 'Dunki' is positioned as one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023.

Adding to the excitement is the bold prediction by Bharat Mehra, a visionary businessman, philanthropist, and a close friend of Khan.

Known for his accurate predictions in the past, Mehra confidently asserts that 'Dunki' will soar past the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the global box office. His track record is impeccable, having accurately predicted the success of Khan's previous ventures, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', which not only exceeded his projections of Rs 700 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, but soared to a remarkable height, crossing Rs 1,050 crore and Rs 1,200 crore, respectively.

"These successes not only validate the enduring charisma of Khan, but also reflect the unwavering pulse of the audience," Mehra said. " 'Dunki' is poised to continue this extraordinary journey."

When asked about Mehra's prediction, Khan said: "I am a very positive person. Bharat bhai tells me only positive things, I trust him and enjoy talking to him."

Mehra, the founder of Bharat Mehra Strategies, is not just a successful businessman but also a humanitarian devoted to the well-being of the underprivileged.

His bold predictions have garnered attention and respect, not just within the entertainment industry, but also in the corporate world, where he serves as a consultant to prominent figures such as Ajay Piramal, Anant Ambani and many more from the Forbes list.

As the countdown to the release of 'Dunki' begins, fans and industry insiders are holding their breath, eager to find out whether Mehra's prediction will once again prove true, solidifying Khan's status as the undisputed 'Bollywood Badshah'.

--IANS

srb/