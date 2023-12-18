Turkey's main stock index declines by 0.45 percent on Monday’s start

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's main stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, commenced the trading day at 7,957.51 points, reflecting a 0.45 percent decline or 36.34 points from the previous closing.



Notably, the BIST 100 had concluded the trading session on the preceding Friday at 7,993.85 points, registering a substantial surge of 2.31 percent and boasting a daily trading volume of 94 billion liras (equivalent to USD 3.22 billion).



At 09:52 a.m. local time (0652 GMT), the exchange rates were reported as follows: the US dollar to Turkish lira stood at 29.0430, the euro to lira exchange rate was 31.7284, and the British pound was traded for 36.8507 liras.



In the global commodities market, Brent crude oil was observed to be selling at approximately USD 77.38 per barrel. Simultaneously, the market price for an ounce of gold was recorded at USD 2,037.50.



These indicators provide a comprehensive overview of the economic landscape, encompassing stock market performance, currency exchange rates, and the pricing dynamics of crucial commodities such as oil and gold.

MENAFN18122023000045015839ID1107615679