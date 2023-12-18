China sees YoY increase in output, import of fossil fuel

(MENAFN) In the first 11 months of 2023, China experienced a year-over-year increase in the production and import of fossil fuels, encompassing coal, natural gas, and oil.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicates a 6 percent growth in the country's natural gas output from January to November. Crude oil production rose by 1.8 percent, and coal production saw an annual increase of 2.9 percent.



During the same period, coal imports surged by 64.9 percent, while imports of crude oil and natural gas increased by 12.1 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.



China, as the world's second-largest economy, produced a substantial 4.24 billion tons of coal in the 11-month span, and coal imports totaling 4.27 billion tons surpassed domestic output. This uptick was influenced, in part, by more affordable imported coal prices, as the state-owned coal supplier company ended its two-year informal boycott of coal imports from Australia at the beginning of the year.



Additionally, China achieved a natural gas production of 209.6 billion cubic meters, and natural gas imports reached 107.4 million tons during the initial 11 months of the year.

