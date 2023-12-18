Oil rates surge as attacks on Red Sea raise concerns over potential disruptions to supply routes

(MENAFN) On Monday, oil rates surged following attacks on naval and commercial ships in the Red Sea, raising concerns about potential disruptions to oil supply routes. There is also increased apprehension about Russia potentially reducing oil exports sooner than planned.



At 10:09 a.m. local time (0709 GMT), the international benchmark crude Brent was trading at USD77.31 per barrel, marking a 0.99 percent increase from the previous closing price of USD76.55. Simultaneously, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at USD72.50 per barrel, reflecting a 1 percent rise from Friday's closing price of USD71.78.



After reaching six-month lows last week amid uncertainties regarding the US interest rate decision, oil prices saw a 1 percent gain last week, supported by lower US inventories and a continued risk-on sentiment following the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot.



The week began with a bearish sentiment as new attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen targeted naval and commercial ships in the Red Sea. Concerns about the security of strategic routes such as the Suez Canal, the SUMED pipeline, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which are crucial for Persian Gulf oil and natural gas shipments to Europe and North America, contributed to growing fears.



The US Energy Information Agency (EIA) reported that these routes accounted for approximately 12 percent of total seaborne-traded oil and about 8 percent of worldwide liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade in the first half of 2023.



In response to the recent attacks, there are reports of the US administration considering the launch of an expanded maritime protection force, potentially involving Arab states. The goal would be to counter the escalating frequency of Houthi attacks originating from Yemen's ports on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

