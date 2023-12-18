Jairam Takes Swipe At PM Modi, Shah's Media Interviews Over Parliament Security Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving media interviews over the December 13 Parliament security breach, but no statements in Parliament till date.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also the Congress general secretary (communication), said: "The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13 security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session.

"INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility.

"This is why Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly."

Earlier on Monday, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were twice adjourned over the opposition MPs demand of a statement by Shah over the security breach.

On decmber 14 and 15, the two Houses had witnessed multiple adjournments over the same demand.

--IANS

aks/ksk