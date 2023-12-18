               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Share Repurchase Programme


12/18/2023 3:33:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nørresundby, 18 December 2023
Announcement no. 23/2023


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258.528
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 17.501
11. december 2023 1.400 70 98.434
12. december 2023 2.500 69 173.300
13. december 2023 3.000 69 206.700
14. december 2023 2.299 69 159.206
15. december 2023 2.500 69 171.925

Accumulated under the programme 		29.200 27,72 809.565
RTX total shares 8.467.838
RTX Treasuty shares 287.728 3,4% of total share apital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment

  • RTX CA No 23-2023 - 18.12.23 - Share repurchase programme

