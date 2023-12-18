Global Market For Conveyor Dryer To Total US$ 1,350.7 Million In 2034, Expanding At A CAGR Of 3.1% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conveyor Dryer Market growth is driven by rising automation demand. AI-equipped conveyor dryers enhance industrial processes, ensuring real-time monitoring for precise temperature and moisture control.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The conveyor dryer market is on the cusp of a significant valuation surge, with projections pointing towards an impressive US$ 966.9 million by 2024. Growing interest and a deepening understanding of the conveyor dryer's capabilities drive this remarkable ascent. The market is poised to unlock new avenues, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034. As the journey continues, the market is anticipated to achieve an estimated total valuation of approximately US$ 1,350.7 million by 2034.



The conveyor dryer market is experiencing a notable surge, fueled by technological advancements and increasing applications across various industries. This market, characterized by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, is poised for substantial growth. AI-driven innovations in conveyor dryers are transforming traditional processes, enhancing efficiency, and optimizing performance across manufacturing and processing sectors.

One of the key factors driving the market's growth is the rising demand for automation and smart solutions in industrial processes. Conveyor dryers equipped with AI algorithms enable real-time monitoring and control, ensuring precise temperature and moisture regulation during drying. This improves product quality and contributes to energy efficiency, reducing operational costs for businesses.

The versatility of conveyor dryers is another driving force behind the market's expansion. These systems have extensive applications in food processing , textiles, and pharmaceuticals. With AI integration, conveyor dryers can adapt to varying production needs, making them indispensable for industries with diverse product lines. The ability to handle different materials and adjust drying parameters on the fly enhances manufacturing processes overall flexibility and responsiveness.

AI-driven conveyor dryers contribute to sustainability goals by optimizing resource utilization. The intelligent algorithms can analyze and predict optimal drying conditions, minimizing energy consumption and waste generation. This aligns with the global push for eco-friendly and resource-efficient industrial practices.

As the conveyor dryer market continues to evolve, manufacturers are focusing on developing user-friendly interfaces and seamless integration with existing production systems. This ensures businesses can easily adopt and leverage AI-powered conveyor dryers without significant disruptions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The market valuation in 2019 was US$ 819.4 million .

Based on product type, roller conveyors are expected to dominate at a market share of 33% in 2024.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 2.7% by 2034. Australia experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2034.

“Integrating AI in conveyor dryers contributes to energy efficiency and resource optimization is expected to drive industry growth in the conveyor dryer market,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The market demonstrates a propensity for mergers and acquisitions as a strategic growth and expansion avenue. Companies engage in strategic mergers and acquisitions to acquire new technologies, expand their product portfolios, and strengthen their market presence. This consolidation strategy enables them to leverage synergies and create a more robust customer offering.

Key Players in the Conveyor Dryer Market



BBC Industries

Ryonet

ROQ International

Anatol

Adelco

Ranar

Vastex

MHM Company

Brown Manufacturing Buhler

Key Segments of Conveyor Dryer Market Survey

By Type:



Roller Conveyor Dryers

Conveyor Belt Dryers

Infrared Conveyor Dryer

UV Conveyor Dryer Radio Frequency Conveyor Dryer



By Application:



Paper and Pulp

Textile and Fashion

Printing

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics Other Applications



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa



