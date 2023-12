Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A class D audio amplifier is a piece of electrical machinery used to boost the volume of acoustic signals. Amplified sound waves may be sent further to power audio equipment like speakers and subwoofers. Heat is dissipated, energy is conserved, and wasted space is minimized. When creating portable music players, it's crucial to keep this in mind. A class D amplifier is an integrated circuit (IC) that amplifies sound from a low-power electronic to a high-level audio signal. It's widely used in home stereos, musical instrument amplifiers, concert hall speakers, and car stereos. The primary purpose of an amplifier is to maximize the system's efficiency by increasing the amplitude of a signal's vibrations while maintaining the signal's frequency and wavelength. Audio amplifiers are used in both wireless communication and broadcasting.

Market Dynamics Increasing Consumer Demand for Smart Gadgets Drives the Global Market

Class D audio amplifiers have grown enormously in recent years as they are increasingly integrated into consumer electronics goods such as smartphones, laptops, and refrigerators. Manufacturers of these appliances include more amplifiers in their goods to compete with competitors in the intensely competitive market and to offer additional features. Competition in the consumer electronics industry, continual product developments, and automation in the automotive sector due to electronic devices are all factors expected to contribute to future market growth.

Growth in IoT Popularity Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In today's IT-driven culture, consumers eagerly adopt products and services that rely on automation. IoT has contributed to expanding audio streaming services, providing remote access to music and other audio content playback. Class D audio amplifiers may manage the audio streaming capabilities of IoT devices, allowing for high-quality audio output and a more immersive listening experience. IoT-based devices are starting to attract greater attention because of the novel and useful applications they may provide. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a technology that enables any object to connect to the Internet and work together, including cellphones, microwaves, refrigerators, and buildings. IoT connects these devices into a single network using electrical software and sensors.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global class D audio amplifier market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. There has been a rise in the popularity of digital multimedia devices in the Asia-Pacific region's rapidly developing economies, including China and India. This has increased the need for class D amplifiers in various audio-related contexts. Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines are just some of the emerging nations in the Asia-Pacific region that have lagged in residential, commercial, and industrial digital infrastructure and technology. A cutting-edge interactive touchscreen technology that provides retail POS systems with adaptability and an exceptionally natural touch experience is available everywhere. The increasing popularity of urbanization and industry also favors interactive technological advancements. These factors are expected to boost the need for class D audio amplifiers in Asia-Pacific.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Europe is generally open to adopting cutting-edge innovations across all sectors. Since then, the demand for class D audio amplifiers has skyrocketed, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The growth of the class D audio amplifier market in this region is expected to be further boosted by innovations in the automotive, electronics, and retail sectors. Additionally, the primary drivers of the growth of the European class D audio amplifier market include an upsurge in economic activity, a spike in industrialization, and an increase in internet users. Eastern and southern Europe are experiencing rapid expansions in the automobile, retail, and electronics sectors. The increasing popularity of multi-touch interactive flat panels and large-format displays (LFD) touch screens is one factor driving the expansion of Europe's class D audio amplifier industry. Navigation systems, digital dashboards, digital rearview mirrors, heads-up displays, and other high-tech display gadgets have become increasingly commonplace in automobiles.

The global class D audio amplifier market was valued at USD 3,371.88 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 6,684.43 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on amplifier type, the class d audio amplifier market is bifurcated mono-channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, 6-channel, and others.

The mono-channel segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.



Based on the device, the global class D audio amplifier market is bifurcated into television sets, home audio systems, desktops, laptops, automotive infotainment systems, and others. The television set segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the global class D audio amplifier market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Others. The consumer electronics segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is the most significant global class D audio amplifier market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the Class D Audio Amplifier Market are

Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductors, ROHM Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, ST Microelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments, and Toshiba Corporation.



In January 2023, Axign, a fabless semiconductor company focused on the development of innovative analog and mixed-signal technologies and integrated circuits for audio amplifier systems, and GaN Systems, the world's leading provider of GaN power semiconductors, debuted a revolutionary 1000W Class-D GaN audio amplifier at CES® 2023. In January 2023, the MERUS multilayer Class D audio amplifier technology, which Infineon Technologies just announced, has several ecosystem partners ready to help interested customers with design-in. Increased adoption is one of the goals of Infineon's work on Class D audio amplifiers. This technology can reproduce sound with exceptional fidelity using a separate Class D modulation of up to five output voltage levels.



Mono-Channel

2-Channel

4-Channel

6-Channel Others



Television Sets

Home Audio Systems

Desktops and Laptops

Automotive Infotainment Systems Others



Consumer Electronics

Automotive Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Class D Audio Amplifier Market: Segmentation By Amplifier TypeBy DeviceBy End-UserBy Regions