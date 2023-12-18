Gaza Strip partially retrieves telecom services after 4-day blackout

(MENAFN) After a four-day blackout, telecommunications services began to be partially reinstated in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to a statement from Jawwal, a telecommunications company.



The company reported that both phone and internet services have now been restored specifically in regions located in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.



“Our technicians are doing everything possible to restore the service to all areas of the Gaza Strip,” the company further declared.



Following the telecommunications blackout that persisted since Thursday, Ooredoo, another telecommunications firm, has also officially confirmed the restoration of telecommunications services.



The interruption in services occurred in the aftermath of retaliatory air and ground attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip, prompted by a prior Hamas attack.



As a result of these hostilities, health authorities in the Gaza Strip have reported a tragic toll, with at least 18,800 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, losing their lives, and 51,000 others sustaining injuries.

