Repurchase Of Truecaller B Shares In Week 50, 2023

During 11 December 2023 and 15 December 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 290,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance 'Emittentregelverket'. On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK): 11 December 2023 15 000 33.48 502 226 12 December 2023 150 000 33.61 5 042 025 13 December 2023





14 December 2023 75 000 33.58 2 518 748 15 December 2023 50 000 35.15 1 757 585 Total accumulated over week 50/2023 290 000 33.86 9 820 583 Total accumulated during the buyback program

11 799 754 32.52 383 682 117

All acquisitions have been carried out on

Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 25,081,533 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 15 December 2023, which corresponds to 8.05% of the outstanding capital . The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 381,187,529 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 350,505,996.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 368 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company,with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit

