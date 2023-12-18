Crossroads Talent Solutions Celebrates CEO's Completion Of T.H.R.I.V.E. Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julien Singh, CEO of Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC (Centered), stands with Nirav Rajpara, an SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. Program Manager (Right), and William Linzey, T.H.R.I.V.E. coach, as he receives his certificate of completion from the T.H.R.I.V.E. program. (Courtesy Photo)

- Julien Singh, CEO of Crossroads Talent SolutionsPOOLESVILLE, MD, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Crossroads Talent Solutions , a leading provider of innovative workforce solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of the T.H.R.I.V.E. program by its esteemed CEO, Julien Singh . T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined is a six-month program designed to empower leaders with cutting-edge personal and professional growth strategies, it has equipped Singh with invaluable insights to elevate his leadership skills and Crossroads Talent Solutions' commitment to excellence.Singh, an industry luminary known for his visionary approach, underwent the transformative T.H.R.I.V.E. program to reinforce his leadership acumen and drive positive organizational change. The program, offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, is renowned for its holistic approach to leadership development and is rooted in fostering innovation, resilience, and community engagement.Nirav Rajpara, an SBA economic development specialist and T.H.R.I.V.E. Program Manager, expressed how the program's strength is centered around the relationships established amongst the CEOs who participate.“The content and the final product ensuing from the content [the 3-5 year strategic growth plan] is excellent, but the relationships that THRIVE cohort members build with one another is the real secret sauce," said Rajpara. "Julien Singh understands this better than any other. He is one of the best relationship builders in the cohort. He was at the forefront of meeting with his fellow THRIVE CEOs to seek mutually beneficial collaborations. Moreover, his thought leadership contributed to elevated in-person discussions."Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC, is at the forefront of the industry. Singh's participation in the T.H.R.I.V.E. program demonstrates the company's commitment to staying ahead in an ever-evolving business landscape. By integrating the program's principles, Crossroads Talent Solutions aims to enhance its service offerings, ensuring clients receive the highest strategic workforce solutions.William Linzey, T.H.R.I.V.E. coach, said,“The past six months were a journey of trials, success, and major life changes, and Julien played an integral role in our SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. sessions. Julien worked through the program successfully, and I have no doubt he will continue to succeed as the business leader he is.”Singh expressed his enthusiasm for the T.H.R.I.V.E. experience."The T.H.R.I.V.E. program has been a game-changer for me and Crossroads Talent Solutions,” said Singh.“It's not just about leadership; it's about pushing the boundaries of innovation, fostering resilience, and giving back to the community. This program aligns perfectly with our vision for a better business and a stronger, more connected community."As the SBA website outlines, the T.H.R.I.V.E. program is a research-based, executive-level program that combines business fundamentals with the innovative tools and competitive strategies needed to deliver immediate results. The program offers education and training in entrepreneurship designed explicitly for the executives of small businesses with high growth potential and the opportunity to develop connections with peers and work with business experts and professional coaches.“In a world where business innovation is crucial for sustained success, the T.H.R.I.V.E. program exemplifies the commitment of Crossroads Talent Solutions to going the extra mile,” Singh said.“By investing in leadership development, the company aims not only to meet but exceed the expectations of its clients, fostering a culture of excellence and positive impact in the business community and beyond.”About Crossroads Talent Solutions, LLC:Crossroads Talent Solutions, headquartered in Poolesville, Md., and operating in 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, provides administrative, recruitment, staffing, human resources, and program management consultation and support. They are a certified Small Business Administration Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, 8a Business Development program participant, and State of Maryland Department of Transportation Minority and Disadvantaged Owned Small Business, with over 25 years of professional experience in the military, government, and private sectors.

