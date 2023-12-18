Rideboom Expands Bike Taxi Service To Additional Cities, Redefining Urban Transportation

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Chandigarh, India, 18th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , RideBoom, a leading innovator in the transportation industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its highly successful Bike Taxi Service to a series of new cities, further revolutionizing urban mobility across India. With the increasing demand for sustainable transportation options, RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service aims to provide residents and visitors with an eco-friendly, efficient, and convenient mode of transportation for short-distance travel.







Following the tremendous response to the initial launch, RideBoom is proud to introduce its Bike Taxi Service in the following cities:

Agra : With its vibrant urban landscape and growing population, RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service will offer residents and tourists a convenient and sustainable way to navigate the bustling streets of Agra.

Kolkata : The introduction of RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service in Kolkata is set to transform the transportation landscape, providing commuters with an environmentally friendly and time-efficient alternative.

Pune : RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service will make commuting easier for the residents of Pune, offering a reliable and affordable transportation option that reduces congestion and promotes cleaner air.

The expansion of RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service to these new cities reaffirms the company's commitment to providing sustainable transportation solutions tailored to the needs of each community. By leveraging bike taxis as a primary mode of transportation, RideBoom aims to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and enhance the overall urban transportation experience.

Key features of RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service include:

Efficiency and Speed : RideBoom's fleet of experienced and trained drivers will provide swift and efficient transportation, allowing passengers to reach their destinations quickly, even during peak hours.

Affordability : The Bike Taxi Service offers competitive pricing and affordable fares, making it an accessible transportation option for a wide range of customers.

Environmental Sustainability : RideBoom's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation is further extended to the newly added cities, ensuring a greener future for urban areas.

Convenience and Accessibility : The RideBoom mobile app allows users to book a bike taxi with ease, providing real-time tracking and enabling passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

Safety and Security : RideBoom prioritizes the safety and well-being of its customers. All RideBoom drivers undergo rigorous background checks and safety training to ensure a secure and reliable travel experience.

“We are thrilled to expand RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service to these new cities, bringing sustainable and efficient transportation options to even more communities,” said Harminder Malhi, Founder at RideBoom.“Our mission is to redefine urban mobility, and by introducing our bike taxis, we aim to alleviate congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and provide a convenient mode of transportation that aligns with the evolving needs of residents and visitors.”

To celebrate the expansion, RideBoom is offering a special promotion for new users. By downloading the app, riders can enjoy a bonus amount of 500 INR to use against their rides.

The company plans to continue expanding its service to more cities across India shortly.

For more information about RideBoom's Bike Taxi Service and to download the RideBoom mobile app.

About RideBoom:

RideBoom is a leading technology-driven transportation company committed to transforming the way people move within cities. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, RideBoom offers a range of transportation solutions, including ride-hailing, bike taxis, and more. Headquartered in Chandigarh India and Melbourne Australia, RideBoom operates in multiple cities across India, serving millions of customers daily.

For media inquiries, please contact:

