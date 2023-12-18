North Korea’s long-range ballistic missile launch raises concerns around potential threat to US

(MENAFN) On Monday, North Korea conducted another long-range ballistic missile launch, heightening concerns about its potential capability to strike the US, Seoul, and Tokyo, according to officials.



This launch adds to an already record-breaking number of weapons tests carried out by North Korea this year. The missile used in the latest launch was a solid-fuel-based intercontinental ballistic missile.



South Korea's military strongly condemned what it labeled as North Korea's reckless provocations, asserting that Pyongyang would be held accountable for any consequences resulting from its actions.



“North Korea was strongly condemned for posing a serious threat to the peace and safety of the Korean peninsula and the international community by launching a solid-fuelled ICBM,” it stated following an emergency National Security Council gathering.



Following the ballistic missile launch, the White House stated late on Sunday that the United States has reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea.



US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan engaged in conversations with South Korea's National Security Office director Cho Taeyong and Gen Akiba Takeo of Japan. The White House reported that during these discussions, Sullivan condemned the test, "which is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."



The recent long-range ballistic missile launch by North Korea followed a test of a shorter-range missile on Sunday night.



These back-to-back launches occurred amidst heightened tensions between North Korea and the US-South Korean allies. South Korea's military reported that it detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area on Monday morning. The missile reportedly flew 1,000km before splashing down in the East Sea.

