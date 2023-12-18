Ukraine, Russia clash in drone conflict, attacking each other's lands

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Ukraine and Russia engaged in a drone conflict, escalating their attacks on each other's territories. The Russian assault reportedly resulted in one casualty in Odesa, while the Ukrainian strike targeted a Russian military airfield.



The Ukrainian air force announced that it had successfully destroyed 20 drones and a cruise missile launched by Russia overnight. Nine of the drones were brought down over the southern Odesa region, causing falling debris that ignited a fire in a residential house and claimed one life.



According to the Russian defense ministry's social media statement, its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed a total of 35 drones launched by Ukraine over Lipetsk, Volgograd, and Rostov regions. The statement did not specify the targets or indicate any resulting damage.



Late on Sunday, reports from a Ukrainian newspaper, citing unnamed sources, suggested that the Ukrainian attack targeted the Russian Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region. Allegedly, this operation was a joint effort involving the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces.



Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region bordering Ukraine in Russia's southwest, stated on Telegram that air defense forces successfully repelled "a massive attack" by drones in the Morozovsk and Kamensk areas, resulting in the destruction of most air weapons. However, several Russian military bloggers reported minor damage to one bomber at the air base.

