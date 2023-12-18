Etihad Energy Services & Dubai Airports Collaborate For Sustainable Retrofit & Solar Integration Amidst COP28 Proceedings

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Etihad Energy Services, which is fully owned by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) proudly announces a transformative collaboration with Dubai Airports, comprising an innovative retrofit initiative and an extensive solar integration project, aligning with the commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, aligning with COP28 sustainability goals.

Etihad Energy Services, in collaboration with Dubai Airports, a key operator of some of the world's busiest terminals, including Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, is at the forefront of driving substantial positive transformations in energy practices while championing sustainability initiatives. Anticipated to generate significant annual energy and water savings, these projects at Dubai Airports play a pivotal role in shaping a more eco-friendly and sustainable future for the region.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said,“In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership in consolidating a green economy in the UAE, and coinciding with COP28, we are keen to strengthen cooperation with government and private organisations that share the same vision with us to consolidate environmental sustainability and achieve carbon neutrality. Sustainability is our central focus. Our cooperation with Dubai Airports marks a pivotal step in our commitment to environmental sustainability, addressing energy efficiency through retrofit measures and embracing clean energy with solar integration. Through these projects, Etihad Energy Services aims to play a key role in achieving Dubai's vision to reach a sustainable future.”

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports stated,“Dubai Airports is steadfast in our commitment to facilitating efficient global air connectivity while prioritising environmental sustainability at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC). Our collaboration with Etihad Energy Services on energy-efficient projects represents our dedication to embracing innovative and sustainable practices. These endeavours align with the UAE's strategic initiative to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and with the aviation industry's united effort to continue decarbonising operations, to collectively forge a path towards a brighter and more sustainable future.” This dynamic collaboration sets a new standard for sustainable partnerships, showcasing the positive impact that joint efforts can achieve in both energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. Etihad Energy Services and Dubai Airports establish a remarkable benchmark for sustainable practices, setting the stage for a brighter future beyond current expectations.

