Gold & Silver Production Decrease In Azerbaijan

The production of gold and silver decreased in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

The SSC noted that in January-November 2023, 2 thousand 507.9 kg of gold were produced in Azerbaijan.

Gold production decreased by 16.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In January-November 2023, 3 thousand 762.2 kg of gold and silver were produced in Azerbaijan. Silver production decreased by 49.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

It should be noted that the decrease in gold and silver production in Azerbaijan is mainly due to the suspension of production in Gadabay after the protest.