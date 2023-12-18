President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Congratulates Emir Of Qatar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
Al-Thani on the occasion of Qatar's bank holidays, Azernews reports.
To His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the
State of Qatar
Your Highness,
On my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely
congratulate you, and through you, your brotherly country on the
occasion of the national holiday of the State of Qatar.
I am confident that we will persist in our joint efforts to
strengthen Azerbaijan-Qatar relations based on good traditions and
expand the scope of our cooperation.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Qatar
everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 15 December 2023
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107615606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.