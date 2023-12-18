President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Congratulates Emir Of Qatar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of Qatar's bank holidays, Azernews reports.

To His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

Your Highness,

On my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you, and through you, your brotherly country on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Qatar.

I am confident that we will persist in our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Qatar relations based on good traditions and expand the scope of our cooperation.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Qatar everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,



Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 December 2023