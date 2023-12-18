Biden’s motorcade collides with parked SUV outside Delaware headquarters

(MENAFN) On Sunday night, a car collided with a parked SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's motorcade while he was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters.



Fortunately, both the president and First Lady Jill Biden emerged unharmed from the incident. The collision occurred as Biden was walking from the campaign office to his awaiting armored SUV.



A sedan struck a US Secret Service vehicle that was deployed to close off intersections near the campaign headquarters for the president's departure. Subsequently, the sedan attempted to proceed into a closed-off intersection.



In response, Secret Service personnel swiftly surrounded the vehicle, weapons drawn, and instructed the driver to raise their hands. Biden was promptly ushered into his waiting vehicle, where the first lady was already seated.



The motorcade then quickly transported them back to their residence. Despite the incident, the president's schedule remained unaffected.



As of now, the Secret Service has not provided an immediate comment on the details of the incident.

