One Killed Amid 80 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 80 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on December 17, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 80 shelling attacks, firing 374 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 47 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements.

Earlier reports said that 20 people, including four children, were evacuated from the liberated territories of the Kherson region on December 16.

