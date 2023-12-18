Artillery, MLRS, Drones: Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region Almost 120 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 118 strikes on 18 towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, December 17.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders fired at Robotyne from MLRS and attacked Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Levadne with 11 drones," he wrote.

The morning update states that 106 artillery shells landed in Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Preobrazhenka, Luhivske, Poltavka, Verkhnia Tersa, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Piatykhatky, Plavni and other frontline towns and villages.

One killed amid 80 Russian attacks on Kherson region in past day

Six reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Earlier reports said that the Russian army carried out 174 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region on December 16.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Facebook