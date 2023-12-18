Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks Off In Azerbaijan For First Time (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Co-organized by
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the
Cultural Heritage Forum has commenced in Azerbaijan for the first
time, Trend reports.
The forum is part of the events dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The event brings together well-known historians, archaeologists,
painters, architects, sculptors, artists and other experts. The
forum encompasses discussions on the preservation, development and
promotion of culture and national heritage. Topics include the
current situation, state support for tangible and intangible
heritage, fine and applied arts, historical monuments, and various
related areas.
The Forum envisages panels on "Immovable history of Azerbaijan -
problems of research and protection of cultural heritage", "History
of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period - issues of protection of
cultural and natural heritage", "Movable cultural heritage in
Azerbaijan: museum work and modern challenges", "Protection of
intangible cultural heritage and modern challenges", "Fine art and
modern challenges" and "Cultural heritage and modern architecture -
principles of urban planning".
The panels will delve into the current situation and prospects
of the respective fields.
