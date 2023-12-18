Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks Off In Azerbaijan For First Time (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Heritage Forum has commenced in Azerbaijan for the first time, Trend reports.

The forum is part of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event brings together well-known historians, archaeologists, painters, architects, sculptors, artists and other experts. The forum encompasses discussions on the preservation, development and promotion of culture and national heritage. Topics include the current situation, state support for tangible and intangible heritage, fine and applied arts, historical monuments, and various related areas.

The Forum envisages panels on "Immovable history of Azerbaijan - problems of research and protection of cultural heritage", "History of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period - issues of protection of cultural and natural heritage", "Movable cultural heritage in Azerbaijan: museum work and modern challenges", "Protection of intangible cultural heritage and modern challenges", "Fine art and modern challenges" and "Cultural heritage and modern architecture - principles of urban planning".

The panels will delve into the current situation and prospects of the respective fields.