Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Number Of Digital Vehicle Scales On Highways

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. It is planned to increase the number of digital vehicle scales on Azerbaijan's highways, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, Trend reports.

Hummatov said this during the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".

"As a result of the installation of digital vehicle scales, it has become possible to have better road control. Installation of scales on highways is a new project. By using the scales, it is possible to determine the weight of trucks passing through. At three points this work has already been completed. Next year it is planned to install 51 more of such scales in 31 points on highways," he noted.

