Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Number Of Digital Vehicle Scales On Highways

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. It is planned to
increase the number of digital vehicle scales on Azerbaijan's
highways, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and
High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov,
Trend reports.
Hummatov said this during the presentation of "Mobility
Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".
"As a result of the installation of digital vehicle scales, it
has become possible to have better road control. Installation of
scales on highways is a new project. By using the scales, it is
possible to determine the weight of trucks passing through. At
three points this work has already been completed. Next year it is
planned to install 51 more of such scales in 31 points on
highways," he noted.
