               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Working On Improvement Of Non-Cash Payments System In Public Transport


12/18/2023 3:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. In order to ensure the possibility of using all types of payment means in public transport in Azerbaijan, improvement of the current system of non-cash payments is being carried out, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".

"After updating the system, it will be possible to pay with all bank cards and mobile devices supporting contactless technology. Bank card payment will be tested on several routes starting next month. After the tests, it is planned to proceed to the initial implementation of the new payment system at the end of the first quarter of next year," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107615594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search