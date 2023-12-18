Azerbaijan Working On Improvement Of Non-Cash Payments System In Public Transport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. In order to
ensure the possibility of using all types of payment means in
public transport in Azerbaijan, improvement of the current system
of non-cash payments is being carried out, Deputy Minister of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program
in Azerbaijan".
"After updating the system, it will be possible to pay with all
bank cards and mobile devices supporting contactless technology.
Bank card payment will be tested on several routes starting next
month. After the tests, it is planned to proceed to the initial
implementation of the new payment system at the end of the first
quarter of next year," he noted.
