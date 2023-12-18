Baku Overloaded With Taxis, Compared To Other Cities - Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The number of
taxis per 1,000 people in Baku is four times higher than in London,
Moscow, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Istanbul and a number of other
cities, Chairman of the Board of the Land Transport Agency of
Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program
in Azerbaijan".
"Baku has 29.1 taxis per 100,000 residents, while in London this
figure is 9.9, Moscow - 5.8, New York - 12.2, Paris - 9.5,
Singapore - 21.2, Tokyo and Shanghai - 2.0, Istanbul - 1.8," he
noted.
