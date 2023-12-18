               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku Overloaded With Taxis, Compared To Other Cities - Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency


12/18/2023 3:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The number of taxis per 1,000 people in Baku is four times higher than in London, Moscow, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Istanbul and a number of other cities, Chairman of the Board of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".

"Baku has 29.1 taxis per 100,000 residents, while in London this figure is 9.9, Moscow - 5.8, New York - 12.2, Paris - 9.5, Singapore - 21.2, Tokyo and Shanghai - 2.0, Istanbul - 1.8," he noted.

