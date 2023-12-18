AYNA Info System Aims To Make Mobility In Azerbaijan Greener By 2030 - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. AYNA
(information system to help improve work of Land Transport Agency)
aims to make mobility in Azerbaijan faster, safer and greener by
2030, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency
Anar Rzayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program
in Azerbaijan".
"Within the framework of this system, there will be a transition
to the concept of a city for residents. This in turn includes
reducing the use of private cars in the city center, developing
public transport and improving infrastructure," he added.
