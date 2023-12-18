               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
More Buses To Operate During Rush Hour To Reduce Congestion - Transport Agency


12/18/2023 3:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. According to AYNA (information system to help improve work of Land Transport Agency) estimates, 2,400 buses should function to reduce congestion during rush hour in Baku, said Chairman of the Board of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev, during the presentation of Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"However, this figure can be adjusted," he noted.

