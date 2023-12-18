More Buses To Operate During Rush Hour To Reduce Congestion - Transport Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. According to
AYNA (information system to help improve work of Land Transport
Agency) estimates, 2,400 buses should function to reduce congestion
during rush hour in Baku, said Chairman of the Board of the Land
Transport Agency of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev, during the presentation
of Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"However, this figure can be adjusted," he noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107615591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.