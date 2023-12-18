Azerbaijan Planning To Increase Amount Of Electrobuses In Baku In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A project to
increase the amount of electrobuses in Baku is planned for next
year, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of
Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program
in Azerbaijan".
"As you know, Azerbaijan will host COP29 next year. We will see
new electrobuses on the streets of Baku more often, starting next
year," he noted.
Will be updated
