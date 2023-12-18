               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Planning To Increase Amount Of Electrobuses In Baku In 2024


12/18/2023 3:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A project to increase the amount of electrobuses in Baku is planned for next year, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".

"As you know, Azerbaijan will host COP29 next year. We will see new electrobuses on the streets of Baku more often, starting next year," he noted.

Will be updated

