Public Transportation In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands - At Center Of Attention, Says Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Availability of
public transportation in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from
Armenian occupation is in the center of attention of the Ministry
of Digital Development and Transport, Deputy Minister of Digital
Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the presentation of the "Mobility Transformation
Program in Azerbaijan".
"Plans are already ready for Lachin district, including the
Lachin-Zabukh direction. Steps are also being taken regarding
Shusha," he noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107615588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.