Public Transportation In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands - At Center Of Attention, Says Official


12/18/2023 3:09:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Availability of public transportation in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation is in the center of attention of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation of the "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".

"Plans are already ready for Lachin district, including the Lachin-Zabukh direction. Steps are also being taken regarding Shusha," he noted.

