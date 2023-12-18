UN Security Council to vote on urgent ceasefire resolution for Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Monday regarding a new resolution that advocates for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza. This move comes amid a visible increase in impatience from Washington towards its key ally, Israel.



The United States recently blocked a Security Council resolution calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza. This resolution was proposed in response to Israel's ongoing deadly strikes, initiated following Hamas's unprecedented attack on October 7.



In the General Assembly, the United Nations' 193 members voted overwhelmingly in favor of a ceasefire, with 153 countries supporting the resolution. This count surpassed the number of countries that typically back resolutions condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which is around 140.



The forthcoming Security Council resolution has been introduced by Arab countries, emboldened by the broad international support received during the General Assembly vote last Tuesday. However, the fate of the latest text remains uncertain.



The new draft, drawn up by the United Arab Emirates and seen by a French news agency, calls for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.”



It also assures backing for a two-state solution in the area and “stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”



The draft resolution, criticized by Israel and the United States, does not explicitly name Hamas. However, it calls for the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" and condemns "all indiscriminate attacks against civilians."

