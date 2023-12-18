FIFA Council Confirms Key Details For FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



First edition of FIFA's ( ) new prime club competition to be played from 15

June to 13

July 2025 in the United States;

Ranking methodology confirmed based on sporting criteria;

FIFA Intercontinental Cup to be played annually from 2024.

The FIFA Council met ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 semi-finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and took key decisions in relation to the first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in the United States in 2025. The competition's official name will be Mundial de Clubes FIFA and will feature clubs from each of the six confederations.

The Council unanimously confirmed the club ranking methodology to be used as part of the key principles of access, which were approved at the Council's meeting in March 2023 ( ).

With the objective of ensuring the highest quality possible based on sporting criteria over the most recent four seasons, starting from the group stage of the confederation's relevant premier club competition, and incentivising the result of every game in the respective tournament, the following methodology for the new standard ranking was approved:



3 points for a win

1 point for a draw 3 points for progress to each stage of the competition

In the case of European clubs, given that three full seasons and a full group stage of the fourth season of the UEFA Champions League have already been completed, and since UEFA has an existing club coefficient system, the current pre-existing methodology principles for the purpose of calculating the UEFA club coefficient in relation to matches in the UEFA Champions League only will be exceptionally applied to determine the ranking of European clubs for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.



The approved methodology for the ranking of European teams is therefore as follows:



2 points for a win

1 point for a draw

4 points for qualification for the group stage

5 points for qualification for the round of 16 1 point for progress to each stage of the competition thereafter

Based on the approved principles of access and the results of the respective continental club competitions, the following clubs are already set to take part:



AFRICA – 4 teams

Via champions pathway (CAF Champions League) – 3 teams

2020/21 and 2022-23: Al Ahly SC (EGY)2021/22: Wydad AC (MAR)2023/24: TBC

Via ranking pathway – 1 team

TBC

ASIA – 4 teams

Via champions pathway (AFC Champions League) – 3 teams

2021: Al Hilal SFC (KSA)2022: Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)2023/24: TBC

Via ranking pathway – 1 team

TBC

EUROPE – 12 teams

Via champions pathway (UEFA Champions League) – 4 teams

2020/21: Chelsea FC (ENG)2021/22: Real Madrid CF (ESP)2022/23: Manchester City FC (ENG)2023/24: TBC

Via ranking pathway – 8 teams

FC Bayern München (GER)Paris Saint-Germain FC (FRA)FC Internazionale (ITA)FC Porto (POR)SL Benfica (POR)

10. TBC

11. TBC

12. TBC



NORTH & CENTRAL AMERICA, CARIBBEAN – 4 teams

Via champions pathway (Concacaf Champions Cup)

2021: CF Monterrey (MEX)2022: Seattle Sounders FC (USA)2023: Club León (MEX)2024: TBC

OCEANIA – 1 team

Via ranking pathway

Auckland City FC (NZL)

While the 2024 edition of the OFC Champions League remains to be played, of the teams that may potentially participate, there is no mathematical possibility for any to overtake Auckland City FC based on the points gained by that team over the qualification period to date.



SOUTH AMERICA – 6 teams

Via champions pathway (CONMEBOL Libertadores) – 4 teams

2021: SE Palmeiras (BRA)2022: CR Flamengo (BRA)2023: Fluminense FC (BRA)2024: TBC

Via ranking pathway – 2 teams

TBCTBC

The final slot is allocated to a club from the host country, with further details being provided in due course.

Tournament dates confirmed



The first edition of the tournament will take place from 15

June to 13

July 2025. These dates have been set to ensure that the scheduling of the tournament is harmoniously aligned with the International Match Calendar to allow sufficient time between the tournament final and the start of the season in many domestic leagues globally, and considering that a minimum of three days of rest between matches should be guaranteed in order to safeguard player welfare.



Tournament format



The format of the competition was confirmed as follows:



A group stage composed of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format

The top two teams per group progressing to the round of 16

A direct single-match knockout stage from the round of 16 to the final No third-place play-off



The competition will therefore follow the same format as the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, with the exception that there will be no play-off for third place.

“Clubs play a fundamental role in world football, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be a major milestone in providing clubs from all confederations with a fitting stage on which to shine at the highest level of the game,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.



“This will be an open competition based on sporting merit that will play a key role as part of our efforts to make football truly global.”



FIFA Intercontinental Cup to be played annually from 2024

Following the Council's approval in March 2023 ( ) of an annual FIFA club competition as of 2024, featuring all confederation premier club competition champions and concluding with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental play-off between clubs from the other confederations, it was agreed that the official name of the competition will be the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA.



To strengthen continental sporting rivalries and create a prestigious yearly title for all stages of the competition, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup will comprise the following stages:

Stage A: This stage of the competition will have two rounds. In the first round, on an alternating basis, the winners of the AFC Champions League or the winners of the CAF Champions League will play in their home stadium against the winners of the OFC Champions League. The winners of this round will go on to play either the winners of the AFC Champions League or the winners of the CAF Champions League in the final round. The first edition will see the identity of the AFC or CAF team in the first round determined by a draw and the hosting rights for the first round and the final round split between the relevant AFC and CAF teams accordingly, so each team will play one match in their home stadium. The hosting rights for the first round and the final round will alternate each year thereafter.



Stage B: The winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup will play the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores over a single leg in the home stadium of one of the clubs, with the hosts of the first edition to be determined by a draw and the hosting rights alternating each year thereafter.



Play-off: The winners of both previous stages will play each other in the days before the final, at the same neutral venue hosting the final.



Final: The winners of the play-off will play the winners of the UEFA Champions League at a neutral venue, with the winners being crowned as champions for that year.

For the inaugural edition of the competition in 2024, the following dates were confirmed:



The first stages will be scheduled by FIFA in consultation with the clubs and the confederations

The play-off will take place on 14

December 2024 in a neutral location The final will take place on 18

December 2024 in the same neutral location

