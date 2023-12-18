Top Nuke Envoys Of Japan, US, S. Korea Slam North Korean ICBM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Top nuclear envoys from Japan, US and South Korea on Monday strongly condemned North Korea's recent launches of missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The phone conversation was attended by Director General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Hiroyuki Namazu, US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jun Park and South Korean Foreign Ministry's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Kim Gunn, the ministry said in a press release.

The three officials shared the recognition that the North's missile launches pose a grave and imminent threat to the regional security and pose a clear and serious challenge to the international community.

The three sides also reaffirmed that they will continue to work closely together bilaterally and trilaterally among their countries on such matters as enhancement of regional deterrence including trilateral security cooperation, responses at the UN Security Council and cooperation with like-minded countries, it said.

Pyongyang fired a solid-fuel ICBM toward the sea on Monday, which flew about 1,000 km, following a short-range ballistic missile launch late Sunday. (end)

