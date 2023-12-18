Flash News: OKX Lists Web3 Game Fusionist's ACE On Its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading And Savings For The Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 18, 2023.



OKX Lists Web3 Game Fusionist's ACE on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

OKX today listed ACE/USDT on its perpetual futures market, enabling users to trade the listing with up to 50x leverage from 07:30 (UTC) on December 18. Margin trading and Simple Earn for the ACE token will also be enabled at 06:00 (UTC) on December 19. Further details on these additions can be found here .

This announcement follows the listing of ACE, the native token of the Endurance blockchain, today at 06:00 (UTC). The Endurance blockchain houses Fusionist , a Web3 game set in a distant, dystopian future, offering a compelling universe where players can explore, battle and trade.



