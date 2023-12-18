Kvika Banki Hf.: Changes In The Executive Committee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ólöf Jónsdóttir, Managing Director of the Commercial Banking Division at Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank"), has submitted her resignation and will step down from her position concurrently. Sigurður Viðarsson, deputy CEO, will assume the role of Managing Director for the Commercial Banking Division until the position is filled.

Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika banki hf.:

“Ólöf joined Kvika in 2017 and has proven to be a strong manager and a good partner. In her work for Kvika she initially led the role as Director of Strategy and Operations, and later as Director of Financial Technology. She played a pivotal role in the path the bank has been on in developing excellent financial technology solutions for our valued customers.

Ólöf served as the Managing Director of Lykill fjármögnun hf., and following the merger of Lykill with Kvika, she led the Operations and Development Division and the Commercial Banking Division with great success.



We would like to thank Ólöf for a very successful collaboration over the years and we wish her well in her new job.”

