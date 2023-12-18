Boxsys Canada Celebrates 25 Years By Unveiling Its New Logo And Website, Underpinning Its Focused Growth Vision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marking a milestone, Boxsys, one of Canada's leading plastic container and washing solutions companies, celebrates 25 years with a new logo and website.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marking a significant milestone, Boxsys, one of Canada's leading plastic container and washing solutions companies, celebrated 25 years with the unveiling of its new logo and website. The occasion highlights not just the company's rich history but also signifies a strategic commitment to a focused vision of continued expansion and growth.Speaking on the occasion, CEO and owner Maninder Swaich stated, "The changing business dynamics have necessitated a new and focused business strategy that clarifies our product offerings and showcases our knowledge and expertise in the industry in Canada. We have come a long way, and there is a need to evolve with the times. Our new identity reflects our new vision, which will make it easier for our customers to choose what they need."Boxsys Ex-CEO/President Donald Evans, speaking on this milestone celebration, stated,“Boxsys was an idea that was conceptualized in the 1990s, and I am so proud to see the growth and evolution of this organization confidently supporting the Canadian supply chain. They have transcended the boundaries of professionalism in the food, retail warehouse logistics, automotive, pharma, and beverage industries under the able and visionary leadership of Ms. Maninder Swaich.”He added,“Its ISO-compliant 'Boxsys Quality Management System' and the continued maintenance of all reusable assets ensure that the supply chain can confidently deliver sustainable customer value and reduce and stabilize costs. Food safety, hygiene, cleanliness, and health focus are the needs of the day, and this is a company that reinforces these values. I wish them the very best as they celebrate the future with 25 years of unparalleled service to the nation.”Mr. Baldev Mutta, a change-maker, visionary, and innovator, was also effusive in his praise on the occasion. "I have been privileged to be a part of the Boxsys 25-year journey and growth of this innovative organization. Besides being a positive disruptor in the industry, Boxsys has been a community pillar, creating jobs and partaking in the funding of many social causes by PCHS in Canada. I wish them the very best in the journey ahead. I commend the insight and innovative leadership of Ms. Maninder Swaich and remain proud to be associated with the organization.”The new brand identity embodies freshness, cleanliness, minimalism , simplicity, and a focus on sustainability and health through its refreshed green colours and fonts. The company is ready for its next phase of business growth, and this initiative is looked upon as the next logical step in its growth evolution.Ms. Swaich, while expressing her gratitude to her clients and the luminaries, said, "We have just begun. We believe we have a responsibility for the general public's health and the planet, especially after the game-changing pandemic. The sanitization and cleaning industries are often relegated to the back shelves and are never given their due. We are solution providers and advocates of better health solutions through our intensively designed ISO-compliant offerings and our ingenious BOTB model."With over 25 years of cleaning and sanitizing experience, Boxsys offers a full range of cleaning and maintenance services for reusable plastic pallets, containers, crates, totes, and more. Boxsy's recent focus has been on enhanced hygiene and health with its newly formed @BOTB business model that adheres to its scientifically crafted in-house SOP systems.Boxsys Canada Inc.Boxsys Canada Inc. is a company specializing in the following areas: plastic container and washing solutions, logistical management of customers assets, personal client service, adherence to industry standards, cost-efficient service to clients, the development of customized management strategies to suit the client's needs, the usage of high-pressure washing equipment that is manually operated, and the minimization of customers' costs through cost-efficient strategies and technologies.

