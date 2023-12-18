Altenew Celebrates A Year Of Innovation And Growth In The Crafting World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Altenew released Stampwheel add-ons to help enhance the crafting experience.

In addition to its monthly stamp and die releases, Altenew has consistently been releasing trendy and innovative subscription sets and kits.

Altenew invites crafters to join them in celebrating a year full of creativity and inspiration through A Year In Review: Crafter's Edition.

- Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product DevelopmentNEW YORK, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Altenew , a leading provider of high-quality crafting products, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Year In Review: Crafter's Edition 2023. This campaign aims to celebrate and showcase its incredible journey throughout the year, highlighting the company's monthly releases and offering exciting promotions and giveaways.The Year in Review: Crafters' Edition campaign will span from December 13, 2023, to December 23, 2023. During this period, Altenew will take crafters on a nostalgic trip through each month's release from January to November. This unique opportunity allows crafters to revisit their favorite collections and relive the creative moments that made the year so special.To make this campaign even more exciting, Altenew will be offering daily collection sales, flash sales, and free gifts from December 13, 2023, to December 23, 2023. Crafters can take advantage of these limited-time offers to expand their crafting supplies and enjoy exclusive discounts on their favorite products.One of the highlights of 2023 was the introduction of the best stamping tool that has taken the crafting world by storm - the Stampwheel . Designed to inspire creativity and enhance the overall crafting experience, this innovative stamping tool has been a hit among customers. Plus, its add-ons (flip plates, alignment grid, sticky mat, etc.), which were recently released, offer more convenience and efficiency for crafters of all levels.In addition to the Stampwheel, Altenew is proud to have expanded its product offerings with several new categories. These new products have allowed this NY-based paper crafting company to cater to a wider range of crafting interests and provide its customers with even more options to explore their creativity. From its foldable cutting & alignment mat and organizational label decals to paint-by-number kits and letterpress plates that are compatible with Spellbinder's BetterPlates Machine, Altenew continues to be at the forefront of industry trends.The company's monthly subscription products have just gotten bigger and better this year.“We believe in evolving as a company and that is present in so many ways," said Jen Rzasa, VP of Product Development at Altenew, when asked about the Build-A-Garden Subscription. "But I think it really comes to the products that we're offering our customers. We want to be ahead of the trends and we want to constantly be creating things that people haven't seen before.”The Year In Review: Crafter's Edition 2023 campaign also offers card makers a lot of last-minute ideas and inspirations! Altenew will host Instagram hops from December 26 to December 29 that will bring together talented crafters from around the world to showcase their favorite projects using Altenew products. It will be a fantastic opportunity for crafters to discover new inspiration and connect with fellow enthusiasts.Furthermore, Altenew will be hosting giveaways on various social media platforms including its Facebook, Instagram, Blog, and YouTube channels. Crafters can participate in these giveaways for a chance to win exciting prizes and enhance their crafting experience even further. With daily promotions, Instagram hops, giveaways, and plenty of crafting inspiration, this campaign promises to be an exciting celebration of creativity and community.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

