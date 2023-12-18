Inertia Resources Offers To Pick Up Tab On Electric Bills For Struggling Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Inertia Resources, the fastest growing and largest minority-owned energy brokerage firm in the country, is offering families facing hardships or utility shutoffs due to non-payment the opportunity to have their utility bills paid for an entire year!Inertia Resources is offering Free Energy Grants to provide financial relief for families in Boston and select cities who are struggling with payment of electric and gas bills. The charitable program will cover the costs of grant recipients' utility bills for an entire calendar year!“Rising utility bills are really impacting families with limited resources and the need seems greater than ever right now,” said Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc.“I've been in the energy business for 20 years and went door to door for much of the early part of my career. I have seen the anguish families endure when trying to figure out how to keep the power on, especially around the holidays. We are launching the grant program this holiday season to make a difference in the communities we serve and ensure that there are resources available to help families take care of utility bills they would not otherwise be able to afford.”Starting this month, the Inertia Foundation will select one family per month to receive an Energy Bill Grant that will cover the costs of their utility bills for a whole year!The program is open to any family facing hardships and struggling to keep their utility services turned on. The Foundation has set up a simple form on the Inertia Resources website where individuals can nominate a family in need. To nominate a family for an Energy Bill Grant, please visit .Inertia Resources, established in 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts, is a licensed premium broker of electric power, natural gas, renewable energy solutions, and cutting-edge EV charging technology. The company is one of the only premium brokers of electricity in the country for some of the largest energy companies in the world. With a network of 55 brokers across the nation, the minority-owned firm now serves over 4,000 business clients in 22 states.The mission of the Inertia Foundation is to help as many struggling families as possible in Boston and across the country avoid utility shutoffs by providing charitable financial assistance to keep their gas and electric services turned on. As the Foundation develops, the program will launch fundraising initiatives and events, and seek business partners, to help keep the power and gas going for as many families as possible.For more information on the Inertia Foundation and Inertia Resources, please visit .For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at ... or call 734-341-6859.About Inertia ResourcesInertia Resources is the fastest growing and largest minority-owned energy consulting firm in the country. Founded in 2018, the nationally recognized energy broker is leading the way in commercial energy broker services, commodity supply management services, cutting-edge billing technology, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. As one of the only preferred premium brokers in the United States, Inertia works with some of the largest energy companies in the world to offer the best pricing and competitive market management for clients for the lifetime of their business.Inertia's senior brokerage staff has over 50 years of combined industry expertise and prides itself on personal service, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas, and 55 brokers across the US that maintain a physical presence for clients in 22 states. For more information, visit .

