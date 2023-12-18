Brother of Israeli hostage declares army ‘murdered’ him

(MENAFN) During Sunday's burial ceremony, Alon Shamriz, an Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by soldiers in the Gaza Strip, was buried. His brother stated that the army "abandoned" and "murdered" him.



Alon Shamriz, aged 26, was among the three Israeli hostages fatally shot by soldiers on Friday during combat in the Gaza City area of Shejaiya. Tragically, they were waving a white flag and pleading for help in Hebrew at the time of the incident.



The victims, Shamriz, Yotam Haim, and Samer El-Talalqa, were killed when troops, mistaking them for a threat, opened fire, according to the army's statement.



Ido, the brother of Alon Shamriz, expressed poignant words at the funeral attended by numerous relatives and family members in the northern area of Tel Aviv. He stated, "Those who abandoned you also murdered you after all that you did right."



“You survived 70 days in hell,” Shamriz’s mother, Dikla, stated in her tribute. “Another moment and you would have been in my arms.”



Israeli media reported that Talalqa was buried on Saturday, and the funeral for Haim was scheduled for Monday.



The deaths of the three men, all in their twenties, have triggered protests in Tel Aviv. Demonstrators are urging authorities to present a new plan for the repatriation of the remaining 129 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.



On Sunday, military spokesman Richard Hecht stated that the deaths were under investigation, and he acknowledged that the soldiers' actions constituted a "violation of the rules of engagement."



Late on Sunday, the army released a brief statement indicating that a search at a building adjacent to the location of the incident uncovered signs calling for help.



The signs were crafted using "leftover food."

