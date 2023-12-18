Nissan Motor to globally sell EVs developed in China

(MENAFN) Nissan Motor announced on Sunday its plans to globally sell electric vehicles (EVs) developed in China, forging a partnership with the country's top university to expedite research and development in electrification.



The Japanese automaker is exploring the exportation of its current lineup of internal combustion engine vehicles and upcoming electric and plug-in hybrid cars, manufactured and developed in China, to international markets.



According to Masashi Matsuyama, Vice President of Nissan Motor and President of Nissan China, the company is eyeing similar markets as Chinese counterparts like BYD.



Joining the ranks of foreign automakers such as Tesla, BMW, and Ford, Nissan aims to capitalize on China's lower manufacturing costs and optimize its factory capacity utilization by expanding exports of vehicles manufactured in the country.



While China constituted just over a fifth of Nissan's global sales, accounting for about 2.8 million vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, this marked a decline from over a third during the same period the previous year.



Japanese automakers, grappling with intense competition from domestic brands and escalating demand for electric vehicles, have faced notable challenges in China, the world's largest auto market.



As part of its strategy, Nissan announced the establishment of a joint research center with Tsinghua University in China, focusing on EV research and development, encompassing charging infrastructure and battery recycling, starting next year.



“We hope that this collaboration will help us gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese market and develop strategies that better meet the needs of customers in China,” Nissan Leader and Chief Executive Makoto Uchida stated in a declaration.

