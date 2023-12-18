US temporarily suspends rail operations in southern border due to migrant flow

(MENAFN) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the temporary suspension of operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, due to a surge in border crossings by migrants.



According to a news release on Sunday, the CBP stated that the operational closures, aimed at redirecting personnel to process migrants, are set to commence on Monday.



“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation,” the organization stated.



On Sunday, border authorities apprehended nearly 3,000 migrants in Del Rio, Texas, and around 1,300 migrants in El Paso, placing considerable strain on federal resources, according to a Homeland Security official. Eagle Pass falls under the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector.



In recent weeks, the Biden administration has closed ports of entry for either vehicular or pedestrian crossings in Eagle Pass, Texas; Lukeville, Arizona; and San Ysidro, California, as previously reported by CNN.



In the initial 14 days of December alone, more than 37,000 migrants were apprehended in the Tucson Border Patrol Sector, encompassing Lukeville, according to John Modlin, the sector's chief patrol agent.



The CBP attributes the surge in migrant activity to misinformation orchestrated by transnational criminal organizations and cartels.

MENAFN18122023000045015839ID1107615463