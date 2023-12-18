Intense storm in Argentina result in over 13 fatalities, multiple injuries

(MENAFN) An intense storm in Argentina has resulted in at least 13 fatalities and multiple injuries in the southwestern port city of Bahía Blanca, as reported by Mayor Federico Susbielles and local authorities.



The city experienced winds reaching up to 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour on Saturday. In response to the severe weather conditions, at least 300 people had been evacuated by 3:30 AM local time (1 AM ET) on Sunday, according to information provided by local authorities.



The city council conveyed on social media late Saturday that the impact of the storm was deemed a "catastrophe," highlighting numerous injuries, with some being described as "extremely serious."



The council further stated that the most critical situation occurred at the sports club Bahiense del Norte, where onsite medical emergency and civil defense personnel were actively responding.



In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Mayor Susbielles announced three days of mourning, stating: “I want to reaffirm our solidarity with the families and loved ones of the 13 deceased people. Accordingly, we have declared mourning in the city for the next 72 hours.”



He underscored the significance of citizens prioritizing safety by remaining at home, and added: “We are still in an emergency situation, with electrical risk and risk of falling trees and structures.”

